Trans Wellness Ontario hosts free prom attire drop-in event

Acquiring just the right prom attire got a little easier.

Trans Wellness Ontario at 1435 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor held a drop-in event for students Monday afternoon.

The garments are free gently used formal wear dresses, suits, blazers and shirts. New make-up and accessories were on hand too.

The event is open to all students but primarily geared towards youth who maybe having difficulty finding an outfit.

If you missed out on Monday, one more free attire drop-in takes place on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Likewise, donations from the public are always welcome.

Meagan Jubenville is the policy and grant writer at Trans Wellness Ontario.

"We're calling this event 'Dress to Express,' said Jubenville.

“We have these donations too that have been made to our clothing cupboard. We know that sometimes trans-individuals might now have access to clothing that is affirming to their identity or their expression."