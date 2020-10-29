WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new multi-phase improvement project that costs $3.65 million aims to reduce the level of surface flooding and build resilience in the area of Tranby Park and Tranby Avenue.

City of Winsor officials say the Tranby Project will build up resilience through new storm sewer infrastructure within the community.

“The Tranby project is among the first of many that will incrementally reduce the risk of basement flooding across the City of Windsor,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “The innovative work completed here is a big step in the right direction, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Over the last four years, east Windsor has experienced many severe and extreme rainstorm events. Although infrastructure has functioned as designed, these events have still resulted in flooding of roads, basements, businesses and the hospital, as well as ponds which have spilled onto adjacent properties.

Tranby Park and Tranby Avenue, part of the Riverside area hardest hit by these events, was identified as a priority location for improvements and flood mitigation efforts in the $4.9 billion Sewer Master Plan and in the Climate Change Adaptation Plan.

City Council invested $58-million for multi-phase improvements, and the federal government came to the table in 2018 with support through Phase 1 of the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, investing $32-million over ten years for flood protection initiatives in Windsor.

“The federal government is proud to work closely with the City of Windsor to modernize our infrastructure and help protect local neighbourhoods from flooding. This flood mitigation project at Tranby Park will go a long way in ensuring residences and businesses in East Windsor can withstand extreme weather events,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk

Improvements to date include the following:

• Installation of new water main by Windsor Utilities Commission

• Reconstruction of Tranby Avenue from Parkview Avenue to Isabelle Place

• New storm water detention features and low-impact developments, including a dry pond and state-of-the-art water storage facilities under the parking lot and under the road

• Drainage improvements which incrementally decreases the risk of basement flooding

• New multi-use trail along the road and in the park

• Ditches filled in from Matthew Brady to Isabelle Place

• Installation of a new wetland themed playground

• Improved drainage for the existing baseball diamonds

• Planting of a butterfly garden/pollinator area, and dozens of native trees