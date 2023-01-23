Traffic stop leads to multiple drug-related charges for Windsor woman

Windsor police pulled over a driver they suspected had a suspended licence Monday, only to find she had more than $159,000 worth of drugs inside the vehicle.

Police stopped the 29-year-old around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Wyandotte East for a routine traffic stop when police found her to be in possession of crystal meth.

A subsequent search of the car uncovered 475g of fentanyl powder, 104 oxycodone pills, 800 counterfeit oxycodone pills, 161g of cocaine, $1,300 in cash, a Taser and a safe, police say.

Chalyn Caza, of Windsor is now facing five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Drug Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com