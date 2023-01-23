Traffic stop leads to multiple drug-related charges for Windsor woman

Windsor police seized a number of illegal drugs, a taser, cash and a safe during a routine vehicle stop in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police seized a number of illegal drugs, a taser, cash and a safe during a routine vehicle stop in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver