

The Associated Press





American officials say Canada's legalization of recreational marijuana has not had any impact on traffic flow at border crossings today.

Christopher Perry with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency told reporters in Detroit that officials don't anticipate asking Canadian travellers routine questions about their pot use.

But he does remind travellers that they cannot take the drug across the border, even to states where marijuana has been legalized.

Perry says U.S. border agents could wind up making inquiries based on unusual behaviour from travellers or alerts from the canine unit.

CTV Windsor’s Bob Bellacicco will have more on this story in the News at 6.