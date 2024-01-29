Traffic light installation near WFCU Centre delayed

The City of Windsor says there’s been a delay in the installation of a traffic light near the WFCU Centre.

Plans to install new traffic lights at Darfield Road and McHugh Street this week have been delayed by bad weather and are now expected to take place within the next two weeks.

Contractors did get concrete for the traffic pole base poured, but the installation of the pole will take a little more time. Once the traffic signals are installed and energized, they’ll be inspected by the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA).

A two-way stop remains in place, and it is recommended that drivers choose an alternate route to cross McHugh Street during this time, as turning on McHugh may be difficult.

The light pole was knocked down during a crash on Jan. 15.