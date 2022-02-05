Traffic interruptions, transit delays as truck convoy travels through London, Ont.

London police are alerting residents to multiple traffic delays and closures as a convoy in support of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa rolls through the city.

Truckers gathered in support at the McDonald’s Parking lot on Wellington Road at 2 p.m. Saturday, vehicles are now travelling around London, Ont., doing a loop of the city.

Police say they will be sharing information in regards to delays and closures on the London Police Service social media pages.

Police are alerting the public to active closures at:

Commissioners Road between Wellington Road and Adelaide Street

Wellington Street between Dufferin and Central Avenues

Dufferin Avenue between Wellington and Waterloo streets

Motorists have been asked to avoid these areas and find an alternate route.

#TRAFFIC A convoy has entered the @CityofLdnOnt. We will share information in relation to delays and closures, to keep the public informed. Members of the public are encouraged to monitor our social media for road closure information and alternate routes. #ldnont — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) February 5, 2022

Officers say traffic has been impacted on Wellington Rd. and is congested due to the convoy which has entered the city.

Due to the traffic and road closures, London Transit is also reporting service interruptions.

Multiple routes are being impacted by service delays or slowdowns.

Residents are encouraged to check the transit website for the most up-to-date bus arrival information.