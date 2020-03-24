WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is temporarily closing dog parks, playgrounds and public outdoor washrooms to encourage social and physical distancing and reduce opportunities for the spread of COVID-19.

The town is posting signs on playground equipment, skate park, tennis and pickle ball courts, and the leash-free dog park, confirming closures of these facilities.

Officials say the measures will remain in effect until further notice and are directly related to the advice and recommendations from the federal and provincial governments and public health agencies.

“We continue to take measures that result in reduced exposure to this virus. We have the support of our public health unit in taking measures to ensure social/physical distancing,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

He said it is a necessary step.

“Nothing makes me more unhappy than having to take such extreme measures as closing of these outdoor facilities and playground equipment, especially at a time when schools and daycares are closed. But it’s necessary and we can do this – every individual action counts,” said McNamara. "Stay home, spend time in your backyards, go for walks but avoid touching surfaces and being in groups of people.”

Here are the measures:

· the dog park will be closed with locks placed on all entrance point gates and signed

· fencing will be placed around the skate park and Lakewood Park climbing rock/work out equipment and signed

· all swings will be taken out of service and caution tape will be wrapped around playgrounds and signed

· outdoor washrooms will remain closed until further notice

· tennis and pickleball courts will be locked and signed

This work will be undertaken by municipal staff by midnight Tuesday, March 24 and will remain in place until further notice.

Residents are also requested to avoid congregating in groups, keep a physical distance from others, wash your hands and stay home unless it is absolutely necessary.

Tecumseh closed all public facing offices on Wednesday, March 18 at noon. This includes the Town Hall, Arena, Fire Hall and Public Works and Parks & Recreation Offices.

Work continues in the offices with service provided by phone, e-mail and drop-box. Phones continue to be answered during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and online service requests remain available at all times.