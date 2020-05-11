WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, for a total of 726 cases.

As of Monday morning, the health unit says a total of 59 people have died in related to the virus.

There are 275 people who have recovered.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 15 long-term care homes in the region are experiencing outbreaks.

“We have done testing in every facility,” says Ahmed, who says only one case in a facility classifies as an outbreak.

He says due to the restrictions in place at the facilities, no visitors are allowed, but the workers are still allowed to go in and out of the homes.

“It is probably the support services, the workers if they are going out in the community,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed recommends workers to take precautions when they are outside of the facilities, such staying home and having someone else pick up essential items.

WECHU says overall 11,034 tests have been done in Windsor-Essex, with 1,761 results pending.“This week most of the test results will come back,” says Ahmed.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 90 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Monday morning.



