WINDSOR, ONT. -- The annual Victoria Day fireworks show has been cancelled in Tecumseh due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Tecumseh, in consultation with the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach, decided to cancel the fireworks scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at the Optimist Park.

“Over the last month we have had to significantly scale back the community events scheduled in an ongoing effort to reduce exposure to COVID-19,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “As a result of the ongoing pandemic and physical distancing orders from the health unit and provincial authorities, we have worked with our partners at St. Clair Beach to cancel the annual fireworks show.”

The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach has hosted the annual fireworks show for the past 42 years in Tecumseh.

Town officials say they will look to reschedule the event once physical distancing and social gathering restrictions are lifted.

“The members of the Optimist Club are proud to serve the community through the various events and fundraisers we coordinate throughout the year,” said Richard Zarour, president of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach. “We are a community organization that promotes an active interest in good government and civic affairs and as such we need to do our part during this health crisis”.

Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Service reminds residents hosting their own fireworks shows to keep in mind not only physical distancing, but also safe fire practices as outlined on their webpage at www.tecumseh.ca/fireworkssafety.