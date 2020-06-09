WINDSOR, ONT. -- As businesses begin plans to reopen, the latest visitor guide has been released for those looking to see what Windsor-Essex has to offer.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island launched its 2020/2021 Official Visitor Guide Tuesday. The guide features 92 pages of photos, editorial and quotes from influencers and travel writers who have visited the area in the past year.

“Though we know doors aren’t open to a lot of our attractions right now, the tourism industry is slowly opening, and our Official Visitor Guide is one of the top advertising pieces we use to attract interested visitors to our region” Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex said in a news release.

The guide will be distributed across the province starting later this month. Visitors planning to travel to Windsor-Essex can check out the guide online or request a copy be mailed to them.

“Though we know this tourism season will look different, we do know that people are ready to explore when it is safe to do so, and we want to have Windsor Essex top of mind for them when they plan a road trip Windsor Essex in the near future” Orr said.