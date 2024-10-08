Toronto couple pleads guilty to involvement in $13M drug investigation that started in Windsor

A Toronto couple pleaded guilty to involvement in a $13-million drug investigation that started at the Windsor-Detroit border.

In March 2023, authorities say they found 300 kilograms of methamphetamine “hidden” in the load of a transport truck at secondary inspection for the Ambassador Bridge.

The discovery launched an “in-depth” investigation by Windsor RCMP Border Integrity (BI) and the CBSA Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division (IEOD), according to a news release.

The RCMP “gathered evidence” in Toronto, which investigators say lead them to identify Marvin Watson, 31, as “the suspected organizer of the initial shipment.”

They believe Maria Kiguru, 33, was also involved “in criminal activity.”

In June 2023, police arrested Watson, alleging he was in possession of 120 kilograms of cocaine in the back of his moving van.

A search of the couples’ residence discovered 100 kilograms of meth, one kilogram of opium and two kilograms of MDMA, according to the RCMP news release.

Watson and Kiguru were charged in November 2023.

“As a result of this investigation, RCMP and CBSA prevented 13 million dollars' worth of harmful drugs from hitting Canadian streets,” the RCMP release reads.

Guilty pleas filed in Windsor

On Sept. 6, 2024, Watson pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, laundering proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

He will face a sentencing hearing in January 2025.

Kiguru also pleaded guilty in September to laundering proceeds of crime.

She was sentenced to two years less a day house arrest.

The other charges against them will be “dealt with” at Watson’s sentencing hearing in January, according to court documents.