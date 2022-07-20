Tornadoes and thunderstorms possible for Windsor-Essex: Environment Canada
Tornadoes and thunderstorms possible for Windsor-Essex: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says a few tornadoes and thunderstorms are possible for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this afternoon.
A special weather statement is in effect for the region.
The forecaster says severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron this afternoon, then track eastward through the evening.
Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, though large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible. Environment Canada says a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.
“Always have a severe weather safety plan in place. Ensure you have a reliable source to receive weather alerts and that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Consider altering outdoor activities,” said the statement.
The threat of severe weather should decrease as storms move east this evening.
