CKPS searching for stolen truck

    The Chatham-Kent Police are looking for a stolen truck after receiving reports Saturday night.

    Police were called to the area of 4th Concession line in Wheatley.

    According to the CKPS, unknown suspects stole a 2020 Dodge Ram black pickup truck. It was last seen with the license plate number BC77248.

    Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to contact Const. A. Wilson at averywi@chatham-kent.ca.

    Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

