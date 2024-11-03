Essex County winemakers granted 'perfect' season by Mother Nature
A combination of warm weather and low amounts of rain has helped Essex County winemakers produce a strong yield.
For Tanya Mitchell, the winemaker at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, this marked her 20th vintage, and perhaps the best so far.
Mitchell said an end to their harvest season on Friday resulted in “perfect” grapes for winemaking.
“We had a really early, warm season start and we never really got any bad frost to slow things down,” Mitchell told CTV News.
“The buds opened up earlier than usual, so that gives us that much more time to grow the grapes."
During the harvest season, which typically runs from September to early November, producers benefitted from warm temperatures and small, scattered rain showers.
Mitchell said their yield proved to be “a little higher than most" years with about 150 tonnes of grapes.
The region’s largest wine producers had the fruits of their labour on full display Sunday for the EPIC Harvest Festival at Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville, Ont.
At Pelee, managing director Annemarie Mercedes Heikenwalder said the team finished harvesting two weeks earlier than last year due to the positive conditions.
“We had a great harvest all year round, and I think we're going to be able to produce some really high-quality wine this year,” Mercedes Heikenwalder said.
While production yielded similar amounts to years past, Pelee used the opportunity to plant a new grape variety, which will be used for wine in about three to five years.
In recent years, other popular Canadian wine-producing markets have not received the same courtesy from Mother Nature.
Winemakers in B.C. have previously suffered through years burdened by wildfires, record heat and cold snaps.
“There’s always that risk,” she said.
“We've had years where we've had severe frosts through the winters that have affected our products as well.”
Windsor-Essex has the longest growing season amongst producers, Mercedes Heikenwalder noted, which could help the region boost its reputation for wine production in the years to come.
“I expect that we'll see less and less of the same effects that other regions have, due to the changing climate.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump wants to narrow his deficit with women but he's not changing how he talks about them
Donald Trump's campaign has used sexist and crude language, expressing alarm at the idea of women voting differently than their partners.
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
Guelph, Ont. woman says she was pushed to homelessness and 'thrown on the street'
For people living on the fringe of society, the line between the safety and security of a home and homelessness is very thin.
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
U.K. prosecutors are mulling whether to charge Russell Brand over sex assault allegations
British prosecutors say they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offenses by comedian Russell Brand and are considering whether to charge him.
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Trump says he 'shouldn’t have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
Here's what to consider before adding a rental unit to your home
With the rising cost of living, you may have thought about ways to make extra money and adding a rental unit to your home may have been one of them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
-
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
-
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means darkness will start arriving earlier in the evening.
London
-
London Special Olympian wins North American Gold Medal
Trailing by four strokes going into the final round, Chris Lauzon knew he had work to do.
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
-
One injured in Sarnia weapons call: SPS
One person has been injured following a weapons call on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Pumpkins catapulted for good cause at Pumpkin Palooza
Hundreds gathered to launch their Halloween pumpkins at the annual Pumpkin Palooza in Midhurst on Sunday, which helped raise funds for the Midhurst Lions Club.
-
Local hospital awarded for organ donation efforts
Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) won a provincial award to recognize its outstanding efforts of integrating organ and tissue donation into quality, end-of-life care in 2023-24.
Northern Ontario
-
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Stunt driving stop leads to impaired driving arrest in Cochrane
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Everything you need to know about preparing your vehicle for winter
As winter approaches and the weather cools, many of us either dream of hunkering down indoors or eagerly gear up to hit the slopes. But whichever side you fall on, there’s an important task we all need to tackle: getting your vehicle ready for the cold months ahead.
-
Warning after candy given out from a car in the Sault was tampered with
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a suspect in a vehicle gave out Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.
-
More than half of Ontario's wildfires this year were in the northeast, MNR says
More than half of Ontario's 480 wildfires last summer were in northeastern Ontario, according to new data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Ottawa
-
Here's what to consider before adding a rental unit to your home
With the rising cost of living, you may have thought about ways to make extra money and adding a rental unit to your home may have been one of them.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
uOttawa professors to hold strike vote next week if deal not reached
Full-time professors and librarians at the University of Ottawa will be holding a strike vote if conciliation with the institution is unsuccessful.
Toronto
-
Peel police investigating incident during protest at Hindu temple in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.
-
2 people in hospital following single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
Two people are in hospital following a crash on Highway 410 in Brampton Sunday morning.
-
A list of some Taylor Swift-themed events popping up in Toronto this November
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
Montreal
-
Montrealers hope to send premier a message as they vote in English school board elections
Hundreds of Montrealers are heading to the polls Sunday to vote in the English school board elections.
-
Radiologists call on Quebec to expand access to 3D mammograms
Some radiologists are calling on Quebec to increase access to 3D mammograms, which experts say can detect more cancers and reduce the need for follow-up exams.
-
Six vehicles torched in suspected arson in TMR; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after several vehicles were set ablaze overnight in the Town of Mount Royal.
Winnipeg
-
'Feeling the loss': Manitoba Interlake community reflects on infant's death after RCMP identify remains
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
-
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
-
Man charged after woman found near Portage Place dies from injuries
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a homicide on Oct. 31.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
-
Oilers coach looks for improved special teams play against Flames on Sunday
It was their third loss in a row to start the season, but the Edmonton Oilers have put up more wins than defeats since that 4-1 Calgary Flames victory over them.
-
Lindsay Ell got lost in country music; with a reset, she's learning to love herself
Lindsay Ell has spent the past few years confronting some hard truths about herself, but that hasn't slowed her down.
Calgary
-
'We had such a special connection': Colleagues recall working with Darrel Janz over his 50 year career at CTV Calgary
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
-
Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
-
CTV Calgary broadcast legend Darrel Janz dies at 83
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
Regina
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
-
Métis Nation Saskatchewan holds fall Legislative Assembly in Regina
The 2024 Fall sitting of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly took place Saturday in Regina.
-
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
Vancouver
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
-
Police appeal for information following shooting in West Kelowna
West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to submit dash cam video following a shooting that left a person in hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. port employers release details of final offer to foremen union ahead of lockout
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating after man, woman found dead in home in Yarmouth, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened in Yarmouth on Friday.
-
Saint John police searching for inmate who escaped from N.B. correctional facility
The Saint John Police Force asking for help from the public in finding an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility Sunday.
-
'It’s a dream come true': Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly Saturday.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.