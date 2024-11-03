Serious injuries, impaired charges laid in collision

A single vehicle collision has led to impaired charges and serious injuries in LaSalle.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, LaSalle emergency services were called to Divine Street near Superior Avenue after reports of a collision with a tree.

According to police, the driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, showed signs of impairment.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

A 30-year-old LaSalle man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, four counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving while under suspension and conveying liquor in a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.