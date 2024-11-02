Walk honours Harrow family killed in case of intimate partner violence
A commemorative walk held in Harrow, Ont., on Saturday morning honoured a mother and her two children, who were killed in June.
About 200 people walked the pathway at the Harrow Soccer Complex as part of the walkathon, which raised funds for Hiatus House.
Carly Stannard-Walsh, 41, and her two children, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8, were killed in their Harrow home in what police determined was a case of intimate partner violence.
“It is vital that women in abusive relationships realize how unsafe and even dangerous it is to stay in that kind of relationship,” Mary Stannard, Carly’s mother, said during brief remarks ahead of the walk.
“Hopefully, Carly, Madi and Hunter's story will help that realization.”
The 3.5-kilometre walk is part of Women Abuse Prevention Month, which aims to turn the community purple in an effort to raise more awareness, according to Hiatus House.
Community members taking part in the walk were dressed in purple, with some participants wearing shirts featuring the words “love shouldn’t hurt” and images of the Stannard-Walsh family.
Among those donning a commemorative shirt was James Stannard, Carly’s adopted brother.
“We had a bit of a falling out in the past, but we got back together in the last couple of years, which was really great considering we've recently lost them,” James said, reflecting on his relationship with his sister.
The two families would sometimes spend holidays together and their kids attended the same school, James said.
He noted a significant turnout on Saturday proved to be the latest showing of support from a community effort that’s “warmed” his heart since the tragedy in June.
“I'm glad that this is raising awareness for people, so they know that if they have a situation similar, and they don't talk to anybody about it, they have a quick way out so that this doesn't happen to them,” James said.
Funds raised from the walkathon will support Hiatus House in its efforts to build transitional housing, where a unit will be named in the family’s honour.
“So transitional housing will offer an apartment for women for about 18 to 24 months after they've left a violent relationship,” said Sylvie Guenther, Executive Director of Hiatus House.
As of about 1 p.m., more than $17,000 had been raised, with organizers expecting donations would exceed $20,000. The goal was originally set at $10,000.
While the walkathon generated “mixed emotions”, Guenther said events of this nature are important for growing awareness.
“It's empowering and it brings hope to see people come together like this and bring awareness to the issue because we need to keep talking about it so that people can overcome and make different decisions and know that there's help out there for them,” she said.
Hiatus House will continue to mark Women Abuse Prevention Month in the coming weeks, which includes a flag raising ceremony on Nov. 25 at City Hall.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It’s a dream come true’: Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt is set to be officially sworn-in as New Brunswick’s 35th premier Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Harris and Trump are zeroing in on Sun Belt states as they embark on a final weekend push for votes
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to sway every undecided voter in the battleground states.
The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Florida's convicted killer clown released from prison for the murder of her husband's then-wife
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison on Saturday.
Danielle Smith facing leadership review Saturday to close out UCP convention
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
Here's what you can buy for $729,000 in 8 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
India trashes Canada for linking home minister to Sikh activist plot
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
Local sheriff asks FBI to investigate death of Black man found hanging in Alabama
The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man in Alabama, who was found hanging in an abandoned house, following a request from a local sheriff amid fears among community members who accuse local law enforcement of longstanding, unchecked misconduct.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr represents himself, asks jury to find him not guilty in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
-
Tow truck operator seriously injured outside his vehicle in North Dumfries: police
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
-
Needle and toothpick found in two separate chocolate bars in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public after two separate chocolate bars were found lodged with a needle and toothpick in Cambridge.
London
-
Domestic violence survivors and their allies raise awareness and funds in Sarnia
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off, survivors and their allies gathered at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. to not only bring attention to the abuse, but also raise money for the local shelter.
-
WPS calling for public assistance in fatal collision
The Woodstock Police Service is looking for public help in a fatal vehicle collision investigation.
-
Change your clocks, change your batteries
As daylight saving time comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, fire officials in the region are reminding everyone to change smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
OPP officer, nurse awarded for outstanding community service
Constable Katy Viccary from Nottawasaga OPP and Cathy Eisener from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) were recognized this week for their ongoing excellence in community service.
-
Tow operator charged for drug possession
A tow operator in the Peel region was charged by OPP this week for allegedly being in possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
OPP investigate fatal ATV crash in Kapuskasing
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Belanger Road North Road in Kapuskasing involving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
-
Stunt driving stop leads to impaired driving arrest in Cochrane
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Warning after candy given out from a car in the Sault was tampered with
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a suspect in a vehicle gave out Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.
-
More than half of Ontario's wildfires this year were in the northeast, MNR says
More than half of Ontario's 480 wildfires last summer were in northeastern Ontario, according to new data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
-
One charged with sexual assault in the Sault
A 40-year-old suspect has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe announces 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural Ottawa residents
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural communities at the Rural Summit 2024 Saturday.
-
O-Train shutdown for 3rd straight weekend for maintenance
This is the third and final weekend of planned shutdowns on the Confederation Line this fall, as OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group address rail corrugation on the five-year-old north-south LRT line.
-
Here's what you can buy for $729,000 in 8 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
Toronto
-
2 more people charged in connection with fatal Brampton shooting in August
Police charged two more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Brampton back in August.
-
Man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing: paramedics
A man is in serious, life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say.
-
Police investigate suspicious incident in Mississauga after video of person appearing to be restrained
Peel police are investigating a suspicious incident in Mississauga after a video emerged of someone appearing to have been restrained.
Montreal
-
Private security guards to patrol Montreal's Chinatown, Village amid safety concerns
The city is enlisting private security guards to patrol Chinatown, the Village, and Old Montreal as part of a new strategy to tackle crime.
-
Anti-suicide religious group files constitutional challenge against Waterloo, Que.
A Quebec religious group headed by a man who lost his son to suicide has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it was ticketed for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
-
Daylight saving time in Quebec: When do the clocks fall back?
It's that time of year again when we turn the clocks backward and gain that extra hour of much needed sleep.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Manitoba premier says he'll listen to Winnipeg's requests for new tax powers
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not making any commitments on possible new municipal taxes in Winnipeg.
-
Spilling the tea on the popularity, benefits and uses of the beverage
As the weather begins to cool down across Manitoba, it’s the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a nice, warm cup of tea.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith facing leadership review Saturday to close out UCP convention
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
-
Fire destroys home under construction in King Edward Park
A home under construction was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. It was the second to burn down in two days.
-
2 killed after truck crashed into semi on Highway 831
Two people are dead after the truck they were in crashed into a semi on Highway 831 south of Waskatenau on Friday.
Calgary
-
CTV Calgary broadcast legend Darrel Janz dies at 83
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
-
Calgary police issue warning after receiving over 150 calls relating to personal fireworks
Calgary police issued a media statement Saturday reminding residents about the rules regarding personal fireworks after receiving over 150 complaints.
-
Ground broken on new affordable housing development in northeast Calgary
An affordable housing project is being built in northeast Calgary.
Regina
-
Regina election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Nov. 13 vote
Voting day for Regina’s civic and school board elections is fast approaching, here’s all you need to know ahead of election day.
-
Carmichael Outreach to open warming shelter all winter long
Carmichael Outreach is opening its door all night to provide a warming shelter. This time, it will be all winter long.
-
CUPE health care workers rally in Redvers, Sask.
Members of CUPE Health Care Workers Sask. and supporters gathered outside of a health care centre in Redvers on Friday afternoon to voice their concerns.
Vancouver
-
Section of Stanley Park seawall to close for further tree removal
A section of Vancouver’s Stanley Park’s seawall will be closed throughout November to allow for the further removal of hemlock trees.
-
Pedestrian suffers 'significant injuries' in Surrey crash, RCMP say
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Surrey Friday night.
-
B.C. deluge shows why cities struggle to keep up with extreme rain
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. deluge shows why cities struggle to keep up with extreme rain
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
-
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
'It’s a dream come true’: Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt is set to be officially sworn-in as New Brunswick’s 35th premier Saturday afternoon.
-
Decision not to print voter cards for N.S. election 'short-sighted': seniors advocate
A seniors advocacy group says it is very concerned about a decision by Nova Scotia's elections agency not to mail voter information cards because of the threat of a postal strike.
-
Dieppe’s Champlain mall sold to Montreal-based company
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.