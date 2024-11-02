Walk honours Harrow family killed in case of intimate partner violence

A commemorative walk held in Harrow, Ont., on Saturday morning honoured a mother and her two children, who were killed in June.

About 200 people walked the pathway at the Harrow Soccer Complex as part of the walkathon, which raised funds for Hiatus House.

Carly Stannard-Walsh, 41, and her two children, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8, were killed in their Harrow home in what police determined was a case of intimate partner violence.

“It is vital that women in abusive relationships realize how unsafe and even dangerous it is to stay in that kind of relationship,” Mary Stannard, Carly’s mother, said during brief remarks ahead of the walk.

“Hopefully, Carly, Madi and Hunter's story will help that realization.”

The 3.5-kilometre walk is part of Women Abuse Prevention Month, which aims to turn the community purple in an effort to raise more awareness, according to Hiatus House.

Community members taking part in the walk were dressed in purple, with some participants wearing shirts featuring the words “love shouldn’t hurt” and images of the Stannard-Walsh family.

Among those donning a commemorative shirt was James Stannard, Carly’s adopted brother.

“We had a bit of a falling out in the past, but we got back together in the last couple of years, which was really great considering we've recently lost them,” James said, reflecting on his relationship with his sister.

The two families would sometimes spend holidays together and their kids attended the same school, James said.

He noted a significant turnout on Saturday proved to be the latest showing of support from a community effort that’s “warmed” his heart since the tragedy in June.

“I'm glad that this is raising awareness for people, so they know that if they have a situation similar, and they don't talk to anybody about it, they have a quick way out so that this doesn't happen to them,” James said.

Funds raised from the walkathon will support Hiatus House in its efforts to build transitional housing, where a unit will be named in the family’s honour.

“So transitional housing will offer an apartment for women for about 18 to 24 months after they've left a violent relationship,” said Sylvie Guenther, Executive Director of Hiatus House.

As of about 1 p.m., more than $17,000 had been raised, with organizers expecting donations would exceed $20,000. The goal was originally set at $10,000.

While the walkathon generated “mixed emotions”, Guenther said events of this nature are important for growing awareness.

“It's empowering and it brings hope to see people come together like this and bring awareness to the issue because we need to keep talking about it so that people can overcome and make different decisions and know that there's help out there for them,” she said.

Hiatus House will continue to mark Women Abuse Prevention Month in the coming weeks, which includes a flag raising ceremony on Nov. 25 at City Hall.