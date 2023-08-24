Tornado warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Windsor-Essex.

A line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes is located from 15 kilometres west of LaSalle to 25 kilometres west of Amherstburg, moving east at 90 km/h.

Locations that could be impacted by this system include Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor, Colchester and Harrow.

If threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

A severe thunderstorm watch and warning was also issued for these areas, along with Chatham-Kent.