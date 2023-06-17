Top Windsor stories this week
A man has been sentenced after accidentally crossing the Ambassador Bridge with cocaine, the mother of a slain Windsor woman is speaking out against domestic violence, a LaSalle student juggled both prom and a provincial javelin championship, the reward for information in the death of a Windsor woman has increased, and $7-million in lawsuits have been launched after a fatal May 2022 accident at RetroFest.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Man sentenced to seven years after accidentally crossing Ambassador Bridge
A CBSA cruiser detains a vehicle driven by Federico Jimenez-Martinez at the Ambassador Bridge on Aug. 29, 2021. (Courtesy:Court documents)A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee.
Justice Kirk Munroe found the 36-year-old Mexican citizen guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence Thursday morning.
“I think everybody's happy with the decision,” said RCMP constable Ian Smith.
In late August of 2021, Jimenez-Martinez was travelling from Arizona to Michigan when he accidentally hopped on the Ambassador Bridge.
A CBSA officer sent him to secondary.
During inspection 18 bricks of cocaine were found inside of a spare tire. The 18kgs had an estimated street value of $850,000 to $2 million.
'She deserved so much better': Slain Windsor woman’s mother speaks out against domestic violence
Fartumo Kusow holds up a picture of her daughter Sahra Bulle in her Windsor living room in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor News)
A week after her the discovery of Sahra Bulle’s body in south Windsor, her mother is opening up about the loss and seeking reform in the way domestic violence is identified and reported.
“I was never prepared for the way it turned out to be,” said Fartumo Kusow. “I don't think she appreciated the depth of danger she was in.”
Bulle, 36 at the time of her death, went missing on May 26. For two weeks an entire community tried to find her.
Her body was found in a field near the 1900 block of Northway Avenue on June 8.
LaSalle student attends prom, then wins gold medal
Grade 12 Villanova student Kalman Chyz and his prom date Mackenzie Delisle in June 2023. (Source: Submitted)
Prom is a rite of passage for many, but for one local student who had to weigh his high school prom with competing in a provincial javelin championship, the community rallied to ensure he didn’t miss either.
“Someone told me they missed their prom,” said Kalman Chyz, who didn’t want to miss his, but the grade 12 Villanova student needed a plan to make it work out.
A javelin thrower, Chyz needed to be in Ottawa for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) provincial championships Saturday but the prom was Friday night.
“Asked my mom if I could do both and she started looking into plane tickets to get me to Ottawa,” he explained.
Reward increases to $20,000 related to Windsor woman’s death
Police say Gerardine Butterfield, 63, was killed last May in her apartment on Wellington Avenue. (Courtesy Windsor police)The reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible in the death of a Windsor woman has increased to $20,000.
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board approved the increase from $5,000 to $20,000 related to the Gerardine Butterfield homicide investigation.
On Saturday, May 25, 2019 around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment at 591 Wellington Avenue and found the 63-year-old’s body. Soon after, the Major Crimes Unit became involved in the matter.
'They changed the route': Fatal accident leads to $7M in lawsuits against organizers of RetroFest, driver, police and municipality
The courthouse in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, April 18, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)Two Windsor lawyers have launched civil action as a result of a double-fatal accident during a classic car cruise last summer.
Four separate lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the five people directly impacted by the accident during RetroFest on May 27, 2022.
The total value of the lawsuits seeks at least $7,050,000 in general and special damages.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Weekend shootings across U.S. leave 6 dead and dozens injured
A spate of weekend mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and left dozens injured.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Here's an environmentalist’s tips on how to help pollinators
Pollinators are facing increasing danger as the number of greenspaces is taken over by concrete. One expert explains how Canadians can help bees, birds and butterflies spread pollen more easily.
Donnie Creek Wildfire now the largest in B.C.'s history: Wildfire Service
The BC Wildfire Service says the Donnie Creek wildfire has grown into the largest blaze ever recorded in British Columbia.
In Labrador, those caring for a town's homeless population face backlash, criticism
A community group in Labrador is facing backlash for helping the homeless, with some residents saying the group is "enabling" the homeless population.
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun and Richards
Before a crowd of just 35,000 at Allegiant Stadium, the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957. Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.
Here's how wildfires are starting: Experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Kitchener
-
Voters in Oxford cast their ballots in federal byelection
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in four federal byelections. One of those ridings is Oxford, which includes the communities of Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries
A Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital Sunday after a serious off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
-
Guelph, Ont. choir performs at Carnegie Hall in New York City
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. made their debut Sunday at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, performing alongside David Bowie's former band and Canadian musician Emm Gryner.
London
-
Fatal ATV crash being investigated by police
Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, police, fire and EMS were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Grey Road 3 and Concession 8 in the former Normanby Township.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Hundreds of customers without power after hydro pole struck by hydro one truck
Hundreds of London Hydro customers are without power Monday morning after a car struck a hydro pole.
-
London area forecast for June 19, 2023
The sun dominates this week with temperatures reaching 30 C, humidex making it feel more like 35 c on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
-
Innifil's Sandycove Acres issues a boil water advisory
The small seniors' community south of Barrie has been asked to boil its tap water under the guidance of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Sunday morning.
-
'I didn't have the energy to be upset': Entrepreneurs struggle with parental leave
For as long as she has worked, Marie Chevrier Schwartz has paid into Canada's Employment Insurance program. Yet when she eventually needed to collect the benefit, she was denied support.
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Ottawa
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
-
Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about rodents roaming around properties.
Toronto
-
17-year-old boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday evening.
-
Toronto's election is only a week away. Here's everything you need to know to vote
The 2023 election for mayor of Toronto is only a week away. Here's everything you need to know to cast your vote for the city's next leader:
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive house fire breaks out in Woodbridge
Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive house fire in Woodbridge.
Montreal
-
2 men arrested in March shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto in Laval
Officers out of the Quebec provincial police (SQ) organized crime squad (ENRCO) arrested two men in connection with the March drive-by shooting of Leonardo Rizzutto, the youngest son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzutto.
-
Quebec to expand territory under forest access ban as dry weather continues and fires rage
At noon on Monday, the Quebec government will expand the territory affected by the ban on access to forests on Crown land and forest roads that was last updated on Wednesday, June 14.
-
Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Villeray
Police are on the scene of a stabbing Monday morning that left one man with 'serious' injuries.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area CUPE workers to return to work Monday after accepting tentative deal
After more than a month of picketing, CUPE Local 5047 members will be returning to work Monday after ratifying their latest contract offer.
-
N.S. RCMP warns motorists of loose cattle on Highway 101
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning motorists to be on the lookout for cattle on Highway 101 after a crash early Monday morning.
-
'It brings us together': Father's Day memorial run honours Moncton’s fallen Mounties
Hundreds of participants attended the annual Three Fathers Memorial Run in Moncton’s Riverfront Park to honour late RCMP constables Douglas Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba officials holding news conference on bus crash
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday
Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.
Calgary
-
Federal byelection called for Calgary Heritage
A federal byelection has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage, which has been vacant since last year.
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
-
Fort Chipewyan and area residents 'going home soon,' leaders announce
Thousands of Indigenous people will soon be able to return to the communities they were forced from by wildfires in northern Alberta, their leaders say.
Edmonton
-
Fort Chipewyan and area residents 'going home soon,' leaders announce
Thousands of Indigenous people will soon be able to return to the communities they were forced from by wildfires in northern Alberta, their leaders say.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, soggy start to the week
Rain has tapered off throughout much of the city but continues to fall north and west of Edmonton early this morning.
-
Federal byelection called for Calgary Heritage
A federal byelection has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage, which has been vacant since last year.
Vancouver
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
B.C. clinic offers cancer screenings for unattached patients
A Victoria-based clinic is trying to tackle an issue faced by many British Columbians – creating easier access to cancer screenings for unattached patients, or those without a family doctor.
-
'June-uary has arrived': Snow falls on Interior highway passes
After a month of hot, dry weather, travellers on highway passes in B.C.'s southern Interior were in for a surprise Sunday morning, as snow fell in high elevations.