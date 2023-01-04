Top 10 most notable stories of 2022 in Windsor-Essex
The CTV News Windsor team has compiled a list of the Top 10 most notable stories on our website in 2022.
#10: Dog custody battle for Lemmy
A four-year dispute between Greg Marentette and Samantha Roberts went to court in 2022. Marentette hired Roberts to “dog sit” his Newfoundland named Lemmy. Roberts alleges she had the dog more than Marentette and told the court she now relies on the dog as an emotional support animal. Marentette disputes this. He has not seen his dog since 2019. Marentette successfully argued through three small claims court hearings, the dog belongs to him but Roberts has not returned Lemmy. Marentette had criminal charges filed against Roberts and the matter will go to trial in 2023.
The Ioannidis and Blair families in LaSalle suffered a tremendous shock in March. Police say Amanda Ioannidis-Lyons was killed by her husband Blair Lyons. They also allege he took his own life by jumping off the Ambassador Bridge. His body was found in May in the Detroit River. LaSalle Police say the investigation is now closed.
#8: Donation disappoints girl battling cancer
In April, the Agostinis family was gifted a camping trailer through the Make-a-Wish foundation. Amirah Agostinis is fighting cancer. Her dream was to experience the great outdoors, close to home. Her mother Liz alleged the RV smelt like cat urine and had hair all over the floor. The Tilbury dealership that sold the RV to the Make-a-Wish foundation disputed the claim, noting they replaced the floor of the camper but did not detect any serious problems. A different company, this one based in London, donated a new camper to the family in June.
#7: Allegations of racism at Rogers store
Anthony Engelbrecht alleges he and his coworkers were the victims of racism at a Rogers retail store in Chatham this past September. In an exchange he captured on video, Engelbrecht is denied entry into the story because he is not from the region. And, even after showing his identification he says he was not allowed into the store. Rogers’s officials confirm they have a new policy requiring customers show ID before they are allowed into retail locations in an attempt to curb robbery. However, they say, customers do not need to be from the area to access a Rogers store. Rogers’s officials tell CTV News they are offering enhanced training to teach employees about the new policies. Engelbrecht says he was offered an apology and a discounted phone plan which he turned down.
#6: Local reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The death of Queen Elizabeth the second was worldwide news. In Windsor, residents reflected on her life and her impact on this community. Elizabeth visited Windsor three times: twice as queen and once when she was still a princess. In the days after her death in September, dozens of stories emerged by local royal watchers, including never-before-seen video of one of those visits. The City of Windsor commemorated her life in many ways, including creating a book of condolences and putting up memorial banners around the city. It even hosted a viewing event for the Queens’ funeral.
#5: Pandemic restrictions at the border
2022 started with ongoing restrictions at the border, including use of the ArriveCan app, negative covid testing requirements and vaccination mandates. By March, the advisory against all non-essential travel and mandatory PCR testing was lifted. Travellers could choose for themselves if they wanted to do a test. By the Spring, when international flights returned to YQG, Mayors from border cities including Windsor started to aggressively campaign for Ottawa to remove all remaining restrictions, most notably the ArriveCan app. In April, the Algonac ferry resumed cross-border service and small vessel reporting centres reopened soon after. Despite repeated calls for it all summer, the ArriveCan app wouldn’t be dropped until October. As of this writing, the last remaining cross-border pandemic restriction is the United States still requires proof of vaccination to cross the border.
#4: Terrorism charges against Windsor man
Seth Bertrand, now 19, was charged by the RCMP with terrorism in May. They allege Bertrand filled out an online application to join an entity called the Atomwaffen Division, which is a listed terrorist group in Canada. The charge has not been proven and will return to the courts in 2023. In August, Bertrand pleaded guilty to inciting hate for separate acts of vandalism at the offices of a transgender advocacy group and for acts of vandalism against a same sex couple in the community. Bertrand was sentenced to five months house arrest.
#3: Wheatley explosion developments
In January 2022, surveillance video was released by a resident, of the August 2021 explosion that rocked the small fishing town of Wheatley. Throughout the year, the municipality of Chatham-Kent offered numerous updates on the work to locate, identify and cap the gas that is in three wells below the surface. By the time of the one-year anniversary of the explosion, many families and business owners were still prevented from returning to their homes and buildings. Slowly over the year the evacuation zone was slowly reduced as the gas wells were capped. The community commemorated the anniversary with a small event in town. Regardless, the municipality still cannot assure the community the area is safe. In November, a $100 million lawsuit was launched by a Windsor law firm to help people impacted by the explosion.
#2: Windsor lands battery factory
It was a banner year for the local manufacturing sector, when in March the city landed a $5 billion dollar investment for a battery factory. Stellantis (formerly known as FCA) and LG Energy Solution are teaming up with NextStar Energy to build the biggest battery factory in Canadian history. It is slated to open in 2024 and will employ 2,500 workers. Stellantis also announced this year they will invest $3.6 billion into Windsor Assembly to ramp back up to three shifts, building electric vehicles. They also intend to hire 700 people at the company’s new battery research and development hub in Windsor. The supply chain also started to take shape in 2022. South Korean battery casing manufacturer Dongshin Motech is investing $60 million and creating 300 new jobs. And construction moved rapidly at the battery factory site at Banwell Rd. and E.C. Row Expressway.
#1: Ambassador Bridge blockade
The number one story in Windsor was the unprecedented closure of the Ambassador Bridge for a week in February. On Feb. 7, a Freedom Convoy slow-roll came to a dead stop at Huron Church Rd. and College Avenue. Protestors were upset with pandemic restrictions and called for an end to vaccine mandates for truck drivers. Initially, it choked off all but one lane of traffic going in both direction between Windsor and Detroit. Within a day, the protestors shut the bridge down completely, leading to gridlock on both sides of the border. As predicted by auto analysts, within a few days manufacturing facilities in Ontario and Michigan were idled. The Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association and the City of Windsor went to court, and got a judge to sign an injunction, ordering the protestors to leave. But when they remained in place, after six days, police officers from across Ontario came to Windsor to dismantle the blockade. Most of the protestors who created the blockade left on their own without force. Officers pushed the remaining people away from the bridge and waited for the growing crowds to die down before beginning arrests. On Sunday Feb. 13, 42 people were arrested by police. Just after midnight, on Feb. 14, one week after the blockade started the Ambassador Bridge reopened to traffic on both sides of the border. Police had barricades installed at all cross streets on Huron Church road and forced all traffic into the United States for another week to protect the border crossing. Over the weeks that followed, police slowly removed the cross-street barricades. All of the people charged during the blockade will have their day in court in 2023.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets three-and-a-half years in prison
Rick Singer, the mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho
The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Kitchener
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | OPP investigate fatal crash on Wellington Road 32
Wellington County OPP said that one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32 on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
London
-
Charge dropped in crash that killed Huron County priest
The charge against a South Huron woman following a fatal crash in 2021 has been withdrawn. Father Matthew George, 52, from Bluewater died as a result of the Nov. 15, 2021 crash on Bronson Line near Dashwood.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
Barrie
-
OPP constable remembered as 'humble, generous, funny, and competent' at Barrie funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday could turn to freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas.
-
Registering your child for kindergarten? Here's what Simcoe County parents need to know
Simcoe County's public school system is preparing to welcome a new generation of students as it begins registration for the 2023-24 school year.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Northern Ont. man crashes ATV into police vehicle
A 26-year-old ATV driver is facing charges after failing to stop for OPP officers on Young Street in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, crashing into and damaging a police vehicle.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
Senators goalie gets new 'Deadpool' mask ahead of possible Reynolds ownership
With Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
Toronto
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures in Ontario: extreme weather expert
Parts of southern Ontario have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall warnings in recent days, with some local conservation authorities warning the public to stay away from waterways as water levels are expected to rise due to rain and melting snow.
-
Toronto to spend $53M more on transit, will increase fares by 10 cents
Toronto will spend an additional $53 million in its 2023 budget to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe” and plans to increase fares by 10 cents.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
Video shows man chasing after Montreal mosque-goers, trying to enter building
Montreal police are investigating a video in which a man appears to chase after a pair of mosque-goers and try and force his way inside the building. The video, captured by security cameras at the Islamic Centre of Verdun, shows a man shouting at two male mosque attendees from across the street. As the pair enters the building, the suspect runs across the road, cutting in front of a car. The door is shut before he can enter.
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named No. 2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Canada and USA get set to battle in World Junior semi-final
Downtown Halifax is set to come alive as roughly 11,000 fans prepare to cram the Scotiabank Centre Wednesday evening for Canada’s 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semi-final game against the USA.
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman in apartment fire
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who died in an apartment building fire.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
Calgary
-
Crews respond to northwest Calgary house fire
Fire crews are at the scene of a home in northwest Calgary after smoke was found coming from the basement.
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO | Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard
A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.
-
2023 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The assessments are used to determine property and business taxes.
Edmonton
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run southeast of Edmonton
RCMP have identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early New Year's Day.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
-
No injuries after shots fired at Whalley home, Surrey RCMP say
An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.
-
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.