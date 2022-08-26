Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe

Emergency services on scene of an explosion in Wheatley, Ont., August 26, 2021. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter) Emergency services on scene of an explosion in Wheatley, Ont., August 26, 2021. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall

After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver