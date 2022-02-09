Day 3: Windsor blockade impacts Canada-US border traffic

A blockade on the road leading to the Ambassador Bridge Canada-U.S. border crossing in Windsor, Ont. remains in place for the third straight day.

The group protesting COVID-19 mandates set up the blockade with transport trucks, pickups and trailers on Huron Church Road on Monday. Although the number of demonstrators has fluctuated, the traffic interruption continues Wednesday.

Southbound and northbound lanes have been blocked at the corner of Huron Church and College Avenue at the foot of the bridge, snarling traffic in the area and impacting access to and from the border.

By around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, northbound traffic started to move on Huron Church "in a controlled manner," with Windsor police only allowing transport trucks past Tecumseh Road West. About three hours later, police issued an update on Twitter that northbound traffic on Huron Church Rd. from Tecumseh Rd. has again been blocked off.

Traffic Update: Northbound traffic on Huron Church from Tecumseh Rd W is blocked off. Ambassador Bridge can still be accessed via Wyandotte St. W. Avoid the area if possible. dg 12833. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 8, 2022

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno says officers continue to monitor the situation and are working to get traffic flowing.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Canada Border Service Agency reported the Ambassador Bridge is still “temporarily closed” to traffic from the United States to Canada.

Some vehicles are able to access the bridge from the Wyandotte Street West entrance.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting no wait times from Canada to the United States at the bridge.

Commercial vehicles are being told to use the Blue Water Bridge international crossing in Sarnia. Passenger vehicles can take the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

This is a developing story. More coming.