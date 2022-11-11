'Today is about honouring the service of our veterans': Windsor marks Remembrance Day

Hundreds gathered Friday for Windsor’s Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph downtown.

Veterans, students and members of the community all took the time to show gratitude for the freedom we have.

“Yeah, gratitude for those of the past, gratitude for the soldiers, and honestly, I was telling my wife gratitude for the thousands of soldiers that made it through, but were injured,” veteran Alex Patularu told CTV News.

City of Windsor's Remembrance Day ceremony downtown Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) City of Windsor's Remembrance Day ceremony downtown Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Gratitude for those like 100-year-old Charles Davis, whose WWII efforts will not be forgotten.

“Well, I'm very fortunate,” explained Davis who said he was happy to be in attendance. “I've got a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson here. So that's a special occasion.”

It was the first time Grade 5 student Christine Yousif from Immaculate Conception attended the event.

“I thought it was pretty cool. I mean, the gunshots were like they freaked me out. But I imagine hearing that like every day that's what how the soldiers were and everybody,” she said.

Her class wrote letters to veterans.

“We are very thankful for them,” said Yousif.

Paul Lauzon of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Service Committee said the students return for the ceremony was meaningful.

“They're the future, right? They're the people that'll hopefully carry this on and be up here when we're long gone,” he said.

The city is partnered with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC), local military representatives, Windsor Police Service and others for a meaningful Remembrance Day program.

Today, the Windsor Police Service was honoured to take part in #RemembranceDay ceremonies in Windsor and Amherstburg.



We remember and thank all who have served and sacrificed for our country – including the many who have lost their lives in the line of duty. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/ELoNaf0FHH — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 11, 2022

Silver Cross recipient, Theresa Charbonneau, whose son Corp. Andrew Grenon was killed in 2008 spoke to the crowd.

“Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets,” she said.

“I would not be a very worthy silver cross recipient. If I were to allow this. To prevent me from being here.”

“Without question today is about acknowledging the service of our veterans,” Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said while speaking at the podium.

He also took time to reflect on the trials of COVID-19.

“And in reflection and contemplation of the past two and a half years. I can tell you firsthand. It was messy. It was frustrating. And it was hard,” he said. “And I can tell you the cost of all this freedom was absolutely not free.”

In addition to the service, the city has planned a number of Remembrance Day commemorative events including large window decals with from the Canadian War Museum displayedon the main floor of City Hall at 350 City Hall Square West, a South Walkerville Great War street sign walking tour, and the veterans banner project which encourages residents to visit the Olde Riverside section of Wyandotte Street where street banners are hanging until November 2023 showing the names, dates, and other commemorative information about some of the incredible veterans with connections to our community.

