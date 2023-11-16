WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookies campaign launched to support local charities

    Kelly and Lauren of Tim Hortons on Mill Street in Tilbury hold Holiday Smile Cookies that support local charities. Nov. 15, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Kelly and Lauren of Tim Hortons on Mill Street in Tilbury hold Holiday Smile Cookies that support local charities. Nov. 15, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Tim Hortons Smile Cookies are back.

    Tilbury residents recently tried their hand at icing smiley faces for the holiday smile cookie at the Tim Hortons located on Mill Street East.

    Employees from the Lally Ford dealership spent their lunch hour in one of the town's Tim Hortons and later a cohort from the solid rock cafe, a youth drop-in centre, took a turn.

    Cookie sales in Chatham-Kent will directly benefit the Tilbury information and help centre.

    In Tilbury, at the local Tim Hortons, half of cookie sales will go to support programs including United Way Food Bank, Camp Day, job search initiatives and a Christmas hamper program.

    Lauren Howard is the human resources manager at Tim Hortons in Tilbury and has been involved with the charitable campaign and the programs that benefit from them throughout her tenure with the company.

    "The Smile Cookie campaign as a whole has been around for 25 years – this is the first year with the holiday smile cookie,” said Howard.

    “[It’s] great because a lot of times there's some more support needed during the holidays. For a lot of families, food banks are not fully stocked as they should be." 

