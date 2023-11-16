Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookies campaign launched to support local charities
Tim Hortons Smile Cookies are back.
Tilbury residents recently tried their hand at icing smiley faces for the holiday smile cookie at the Tim Hortons located on Mill Street East.
Employees from the Lally Ford dealership spent their lunch hour in one of the town's Tim Hortons and later a cohort from the solid rock cafe, a youth drop-in centre, took a turn.
Cookie sales in Chatham-Kent will directly benefit the Tilbury information and help centre.
In Tilbury, at the local Tim Hortons, half of cookie sales will go to support programs including United Way Food Bank, Camp Day, job search initiatives and a Christmas hamper program.
Lauren Howard is the human resources manager at Tim Hortons in Tilbury and has been involved with the charitable campaign and the programs that benefit from them throughout her tenure with the company.
"The Smile Cookie campaign as a whole has been around for 25 years – this is the first year with the holiday smile cookie,” said Howard.
“[It’s] great because a lot of times there's some more support needed during the holidays. For a lot of families, food banks are not fully stocked as they should be."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians on updated exit list for the Rafah border crossing, hundreds still stuck
There are no Canadians mentioned in an updated list of foreign nationals who are being allowed to leave the Gaza Strip today. The General Authority for Crossings and Borders published the latest document on its Facebook page early this morning.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Signal that fighting is about to expand in Gaza comes a day after Israeli forces began searching hospital
Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signalling a possible expansion of their offensive to areas where hundreds of thousands of people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
Heavily armed Haitian gang surrounds hospital in capital and traps people inside
A heavily armed gang surrounded a hospital in Haiti on Wednesday, trapping women, children and newborns inside until police rescued them, according to the director of the medical center, who pleaded for help via social media.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The prime minister was swarmed by protesters, two more Canadians leave Gaza and CTVNews.ca readers say how they feel about heat pumps.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars reminiscence about late actor
All five of Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor's death last month.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
Roos Island reopening pushed to spring 2024
A popular destination in Kitchener’s Victoria Park will remain off limits for the rest of the year.
-
NDP call for timeline on two-way all-day GO from Kitchener to Toronto
The much-promised, long-anticipated expansion of the Kitchener GO Line that would allow for two-way all-day service to Toronto was the topic of debate once again at Queen’s Park Wednesday.
London
-
Road reopens following 'serious' car crash on south-end road
The London Police Service is investigating a serious collision in the city’s south end.
-
Here's what the jury in the Veltman trial didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
Barrie
-
Brass knuckles and knife used in fight in downtown Orillia
Provincial police arrested two individuals following a fight in downtown Orillia.
-
Councillors focus on new development and major sale ahead of budget talks
A well-known property now vacant in Barrie could soon look a lot different, pending a decision by the province.
-
Police investigating alleged stabbing outside Barrie high school
A teenager was hospitalized after a violent altercation outside Innisdale Secondary School in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Mission needs more donors to keep up with demand
The Ottawa Mission says it's feeling the crunch of inflation while trying to keep up with feeding the most vulnerable.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Sunny and mild November day in the forecast for Ottawa
A sunny and mild mid-November day is in the forecast, as the stretch of above-seasonal temperatures continues for Ottawa.
Toronto
-
More than 1,200 No Frills workers could go on strike in Ontario next week
More than 1,200 Unifor members employed at Loblaw-owned No Frills stores could be on strike as of Monday, the union said in a statement released Thursday.
-
Pedestrian struck on Don Valley Parkway: TPS
All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are currently blocked after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, police say.
-
Ontario enacting new rules aimed at preventing deaths in hot cars
Everett Smith was just three weeks shy of his second birthday when he died in late June 2022 in the back seat of a car in Bancroft, Ont., after a family emergency changed his family's morning routine and his mom didn't realize he hadn't been dropped off at his daycare when she headed into work.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Demonstration for Palestine closes Jacques Cartier Bridge in both directions
The Jacques Cartier Bridge is closed in both directions due to a demonstration in support of Palestine.
-
Concordia University bans two people from campus after investigation into violent clashes
Concordia University has banned two non-students from its campus following a violent altercation involving pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters.
-
BIXI bike service down on first day of winter season
It's the first day of BIXI's winter biking season -- but good luck trying to get a bike.
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Family, friends mourn Manitoba First Nation man who died while fighting in Ukraine
A man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation who died while fighting in Ukraine is being remembered as someone who always offered a helping hand.
-
Heather Stefanson may step down as PC leader sooner than expected
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
Calgary
-
Charges pending in high-speed Memorial Drive crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say charges are pending in a high-speed crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday that sent two people to hospital.
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
Pedestrian injured in southwest Calgary hit-and-run
Police are looking for a vehicle that took off after hitting a pedestrian in southwest Calgary on Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Man stabbed at north Edmonton store, another arrested with help of witnesses
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing at a north Edmonton grocery store.
-
Media interview led to trustee's dismissal from Red Deer school board: lawyer
The lawyer for a school trustee who was kicked off a Red Deer school board on Tuesday says an interview with media led to her dismissal.
Vancouver
-
'It was very concerning': Woman steals package while walking with child in stroller
A Langley man is speaking out and sharing video of a porch pirate who recently stole a package from his doorstep.
-
Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia
Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.
-
Vancouver city council approves study to look at adding housing near schools with low enrolment
Vancouver city councillors have voted unanimously in favour to look at ways to create additional housing in neighbourhoods where school enrolment is low