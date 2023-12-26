Tim Hortons cash taken during Christmas holidays
Chatham-Kent police are asking for help after money was reported stolen from a Tim Hortons in Tilbury between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.
Police say sometime between Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 5 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered the Tim Hortons at 6 Mill St E. Once inside, police say suspect(s) stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. John Goulet at johng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
