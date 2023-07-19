Tim Horton’s Camp Day raises money for youth campers

You may have noticed some familiar faces working the counter - or drive-thru window - at your favourite Tim Hortons on Wednesday.

Some local notables poured coffee and counted change to help raise the profile of Camp Day.

All of the proceeds from the sale of a hot or iced coffee Wednesday were donated to Tim Hortons’ camps. Last year, Camp Day raised $12 million nationwide.

The money will allow youth from the across the Canada and the United States a chance to enjoy a camp experience.

Susan Cannata of Tim Hortons 2450 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor was thankful for the patrons’ support – knowing it’s for a good cause.

"Camp Day is extremely important,” said Cannata. “It gives the kids an opportunity that don't have the opportunity to go to camp. It teaches them a lot of life skills. It teaches them social skills, just - life skills that maybe they just don't have the opportunity to learn."

Camp Day at Tim Horton’s in Windsor at 2450 Ouellette Ave. on July 19, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)