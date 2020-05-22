LONDON, ONT -- No one was injured after a porch fire spread to the attic of a home in Tilbury Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews from Tilbury, Merlin, and Wheatley were all called to 119 Queen Street after a fire broke out on the porch just before 4 p.m.

The fire then spread to the attic of the home causing a total $100,000 in damage.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.