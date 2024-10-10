WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tigers aim to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Guardians

    The Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Tigers lead the series 2-1 and will advance to the ALCS with a victory.

    Detroit has gone 43-38 at home and 86-76 overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

    Cleveland has a 42-39 record on the road and a 92-69 record overall. The Guardians have a 64-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

    Thursday's game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

