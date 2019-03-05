

CTV Windsor





Three Windsor men have been arrested after police say a man was stabbed in an apartment building.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Tecumseh Road East for report of an injured male who had been assaulted on Monday around 5:20 a.m.

Officers located the victim in the area with injuries, including a stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers were able to locate a crime scene at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Westcott Road.

The crime scene was contained while investigators from the Major Crimes Branch along with patrol officers continued to investigate.

At about 10 a.m., two suspects were located and arrested without incident.

About an hour later, a third suspect was also located and arrested without incident.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Brian Bardoel, 30, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault.

Robert Godfrey, 31, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation x 3.

Eric Guilbault, 25, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation x 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.