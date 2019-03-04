Man taken to hospital after assault: Windsor police
Windsor police were called to a report of a stabbing on Tecumseh Road near Central on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 11:22AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 12:47PM EST
One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an alleged assault.
Windsor police were called to a report of a stabbing on Tecumseh Road near Central around 5:33 a.m. Monday.
Officers taped off a side parking lot at 3740 Tecumseh Rd E, but they won't say where the alleged assault happened.
CTV News did see an officer go into the apartment building.