One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an alleged assault.

Windsor police were called to a report of a stabbing on Tecumseh Road near Central around 5:33 a.m. Monday.

Officers taped off a side parking lot at 3740 Tecumseh Rd E, but they won't say where the alleged assault happened.

CTV News did see an officer go into the apartment building.