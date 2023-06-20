Three suspects wanted after Windsor ice cream shop break-in

Windsor police are looking for three suspects after a reported break-in at an ice cream store on Howard Avenue.

Police say the suspects broke into a store in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue and stole nearly $6,000 worth of property on June 16 around 7 a.m.

The first suspect is described as a white male, with medium length curly brown hair. He wore a red t-shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a white male, bald, with a brown goatee. He wore a grey jacket, black pants and white shirt.

The third suspect is described as a white female. She wore a red jacket, black pants and pink hoodie.

If you have any information regarding their identities or any details about this incident, contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. You can also contact @catchcrooks anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.