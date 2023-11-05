WINDSOR
    • Three people injured in downtown shooting, Major Crimes Unit investigating

    Windsor police on scene of a shooting in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X) Windsor police on scene of a shooting in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    Windsor police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown that sent one victim to hospital and injured two others.

    Police responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

    Once on scene, officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his bicep. Police say two other people were also “grazed by bullets.”

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.

    Police are urging residents and businesses in the 400 and 500 blocks of Pelissier Street to review their security and surveillance cameras between 1 and 3:30 a.m. for any suspicious activity.

    Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

    Windsor police on scene of a shooting in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    400 block of Ouellette Avenue after a shooting in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

