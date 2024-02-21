Three people charged after man found in ditch beaten and unconscious

Windsor police have charged three suspects after a 39-year-old male was found beaten and unconscious in a ditch.

Officers responded to Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus on Saturday after receiving information that an unidentified male had been admitted unconscious and with serious injuries.

Police say they learned the victim had been located unresponsive in a ditch in the 600 block of E.C. Row Ave. West.

Police have since identified the victim, who remains in the hospital.

An investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit determined the victim had been assaulted with a blunt weapon inside a residence in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue. Police say his unconscious body was then transported to a nearby area and left in the ditch, where he was found by a passerby.

On Tuesday, shortly after 12 p.m., members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested two suspects outside a residence in the 1300 block of McEwan Ave. A third suspect was taken into custody at the same location roughly one hour later.

A 46-year-old man is charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

A 60-year-old man is charged with break and enter and commit aggravated assault.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with break and enter and commit aggravated assault, kidnapping, and forcible confinement.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators urge residents on Northwood Street, between Lajeunesse High School and Dominion Boulevard, as well as on Totten Street, around McKay and Dominion, to review their security surveillance cameras for evidence or suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.