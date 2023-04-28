Three people charged after drug bust in Chatham-Kent

Police say three people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

On April 25, the OPP Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (WR TRU), West Region Emergency Response Team (WR ERT), and the Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence on McDonald Line.

As a result of the executed search warrant, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and Dexedrine. Police also seized a quantity of property including scales and ammunition.

The OPP has charged a 63-year-old man from Orford, Ont., with:

Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on June 8, 2023.

Also charged is a 36-year-old man from Muirkirk, Ont. with:

Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking - Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Fail to comply with probation order

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused was held for bail and subsequently remanded into custody.

Also charged is a 32-year-old woman of Rodney, Ont. with:

Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused was held for bail and subsequently remanded into custody.