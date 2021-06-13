Advertisement
Three new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just three new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.
The health unit says all three cases are still being investigated.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,721 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,173 people who have recovered.
There has been 1,918 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified
The health unit says there are 115 active cases, 58 are considered a Variant of Concern.
There are 13 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital including three in the ICU.
The health unit is currently monitoring five outbreaks in the region, two community outbreaks and three in workplaces.
Windsor-Essex County Residents Vaccinated:
- 264,915 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 189,113 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 75,802 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 340,717 doses have been administered to WEC residents