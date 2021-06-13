WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just three new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.

The health unit says all three cases are still being investigated.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,721 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,173 people who have recovered.

There has been 1,918 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified

The health unit says there are 115 active cases, 58 are considered a Variant of Concern.

There are 13 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital including three in the ICU.

The health unit is currently monitoring five outbreaks in the region, two community outbreaks and three in workplaces.

Windsor-Essex County Residents Vaccinated: