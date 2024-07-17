Convenience stores gearing up to enter alcohol market

As grocery stores prepare to toast a new selection of alcoholic products this week, convenience stores are also gearing up to enter the alcohol market.

The expansion of alcohol sales in Ontario stores is in the spotlight after Premier Doug Ford announced that supermarkets and big-box stores will be permitted to sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and large-sized beer packs this Thursday.

Initially set for August, this change has been moved up to July 18 — about two weeks after LCBO workers commenced strike action.

Another significant change is on the horizon on Sept. 5, when convenience stores in Ontario will also be allowed to sell alcohol.

According to Terry Yaldo, owner of Midway Convenience in Windsor, Ont. and chair of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA), about 80 stores in the city have been approved for licences to sell alcohol starting that day.

"I'm looking forward to it. I think it'll be great," said Yaldo. "It'll help with foot traffic while also giving customers the convenience they're looking for. I think it's a win-win."

Terry Yaldo, owner of Midway Convenience in Windsor and chair of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association, says his store will implement measures to regulate alcohol sales when they are permitted in Ontario convenience stores starting Sept. 5, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

For convenience stores that opt in to selling alcohol, which Yaldo said some store owners are electing not to do over concerns surrounding inventory and religious concerns, one-fifth of alcoholic products on their shelves must be reserved for "local Ontario products," he said.

"We've always wanted to promote local craft breweries," said Yaldo. "We'll even have the option to get deliveries directly from them."

An addictions treatment advocate in Windsor, however, is strongly against the expansion of alcohol sales.

"The more access there is, the less ability to oversee who is accessing those products and the more risk we have of those products being used inappropriately," said Elizabeth Dulmage, executive director for Brentwood Recovery Home.

Brentwood Recovery Home in Windsor, Ont. on July 17, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

While Brentwood has not been actively engaged in discussions surrounding the expansion of alcohol in grocery and convenience stores, Dulmage said "lots of conversations" are being had about access — particularly, avoiding places like the LCBO, where temptation could arise.

"We all go to grocery stores. We all go to convenience stores. So that just doubles their exposure to that temptation," said Dulmage.

"Whatever our addiction or bad behaviour is, when we put ourselves in those situations to be exposed to it that makes it really difficult to resist. Now, we're going to have alcohol everywhere."

Dulmage also expressed concerns over convenience stores with gas stations selling alcohol — where there is a potential for drivers to purchase ready-to-drink beverages in the middle of a long drive.

"Why expand something when there was already plenty of access to it? It just seems short-sighted in a time when we're understanding more about the health risks that are associated with normal alcohol abuse."

As for the chair of OCSA, Yaldo said he understands why some people would be skeptical about the expansion of alcohol sales to convenience stores but added, "if someone really wants something and is going to cause trouble, it's going to happen regardless."

"That's why we have a great police force. That's why we have rules in place to govern," said Yaldo.

Yaldo stressed his store will implement measures to regulate alcohol sales, such as age verification (as is the case with tobacco products and lottery tickets) and prohibiting sales to someone who appears intoxicated.

"We're going to do our due diligence," said Yaldo.

"At the end of the day, hopefully, this will save stores from closing. There's a high number of stores that close. We employ anywhere from six to 10 people. I'm hoping to double that with beer and wine."