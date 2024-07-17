$12,000 in copper wiring stolen from wind farm

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $12,000 in copper wiring was reported stolen from a wind farm.

Sometime on July 10, suspect(s) cut open fencing around the area of Kenesserie Rd in Howard Township, known as the Talbot Wind Farm.

Police say they removed $12,000 worth of copper wiring.

Crime Stoppers is seeking information that can identify the person(s) responsible for the break-in and theft.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.ckcrimestoppers.ca and submit your tip.