Police respond to weapons call involving machete

The Windsor Police Service has taken one person into custody following an incident in the area of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.

Police responded around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a person with a machete.

All Windsor Police is able to confirm at this time is that one person has been taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.

No injuries were reported.

The police service said its Nurse Police Team (NPT) and Crisis Response Team (CRT) were crucial in the de-escalation of the situation.