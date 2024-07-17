WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police respond to weapons call involving machete

    Windsor police
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service has taken one person into custody following an incident in the area of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.

    Police responded around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a person with a machete.

    All Windsor Police is able to confirm at this time is that one person has been taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.

    No injuries were reported.

    The police service said its Nurse Police Team (NPT) and Crisis Response Team (CRT) were crucial in the de-escalation of the situation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

    U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News