WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fleet manager of Windsor Police arrested

    Windsor Police
    Share

    The fleet manager of the Windsor Police Service has been arrested following an internal investigation.

    Police said James Brush was charged with fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized use of a corporate credit card.

    Brush has been a member of the service for over 17 years and has been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

    Windsor Police said it will not comment further on the matter.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

    U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News