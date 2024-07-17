'There is a purpose for the pain': Windsorite wins motivational speaker competition

Windsor’s Danielle Campo won the SpeakerSlam in Toronto Tuesday night in the category of perseverance.

“The win to me means there is a purpose for all the pain,” Campo told CTV News Wednesday. “I will continue to share my story to help people know our obstacles can be our motivation.”

Campo, 39, had to condense her personal life story into a five-minute speech; a task she says was a challenge.

In 2021, after the birth of her daughter Morgan, Campo’s body became septic.

She spent nine days on life support and more than two weeks in the intensive care unit.

Campo credits the support of Windsor-Essex with helping her recover.

Danielle Campo McLeod is seen with her family in a London, Ont. hospital. (Source: Danielle Campo McLeod / Facebook)

“I am still just so grateful for this community I am healthy. I run into people every day. Still, three years later that say, you know, we lit our candle. We prayed for you,” Campo said in a recent interview. “I promised I'd come home and I'd get better and I would do good in our community, and I'm staying true to that word each and every day.”

Campo has now qualified to compete in the Grand Slam for Inspirational Speaker of the Year in November.

You can watch Campo’s speech at the one hour and seven minute mark.