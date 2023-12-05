Three men arrested on child pornography charges
Three Windsor men have been arrested on child exploitation-related charges in connection to a joint force operation across three provinces, police say.
The Windsor Police Service says its Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed warrants between Nov. 27 and 30 resulting in the arrest of three men.
An 84-year-old has been charged with three possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.
A second suspect aged 66, is facing two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.
The third man, a 40-year-old, has been charged with four counts of child pornography, four counts of accessing child pornography and three counts of making child pornography available.
According to a news release from police in Quebec, 26 arrests in connection with child pornography were made in the province between Nov. 27 ad 30.
During this time investigations were also conducted in New Brunswick and Ontario, with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), via its provincial strategy on the sexual exploitation of children on Internet, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), as well as other police services.
