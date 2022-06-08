Three days of celebrations to mark Town of Tecumseh's centennial anniversary next month

The Town of Tecumseh will mark its 100th anniversary with a three-day celebration kicking off July 2.

The three-day event will run from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 4 and will include activities from across the three historic communities that make up Tecumseh, a news release from the town said.

“We are excited to mark Tecumseh’s 100th birthday with a weekend of family-friendly activities for the community,” said Mayor of Tecumseh Gary McNamara. “It is wonderful to be able to gather once again, safely and in person. We hope to see the community come out and celebrate!”

The community is invited to join in on all the events including tours of Town Hall, Saturday night fireworks, First Nations morning and evening ceremonies and more.

All events are free of charge.

A full list of events is available on the Town of Tecumseh website.