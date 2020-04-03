WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s mayor is pleased with the response to the call for medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public appeal for medical products was first issued on March 23.

City of Windsor and County of Essex staff members have been processing donations and deploying products directly to frontline health care staff across the region.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he’s not surprised the community has stepped up to help.

“I knew when we launched this call to action that folks in our community would rise to the occasion,” says Dilkens. “On behalf of the City of Windsor, I want to thank all of those who have already donated or are making arrangements to do so soon. The donation centre remains open, and I encourage everyone who can to consider making a contribution to support our frontline health care workers at this challenging time.”

Windsor-Essex donations:

· Over 90 individuals or organizations have donated materials and supplies;

· 1,500 N-95 respirator masks have been collected;

· 31,000 surgical face masks have been received;

· 29,000 pairs of disposable gloves have been donated;

· Nearly 100 pairs of goggles or face shields have been collected.

City officials say donations are arriving in both large and small quantities, ranging from a single box of gloves to a donation of over 14,000 face masks from one organization.

To make a donation, visit the WFCU Centre (8787 McHugh Street). Please pull up to the Community Rink doors off the main parking lot where staff will direct you after a short screening process. The hours of operation will remain on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

These items are being put to immediate use in hospitals, by paramedics, fire, police and correctional services, as well as long-term care homes.