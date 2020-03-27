WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex officials say the call for medical supplies is going well, but they still need more amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many businesses have already been donating medical supplies to help support those workers on the frontline.

Boxes of supplies have been donated by closed dentist offices, hair salons and even the manufacturing sector, where things like medical gloves and masks are used.

The need for more supplies continues, so emergency officials are still asking for any business to assess their inventory of supplies and consider donating them.

Supplies needed include:

· Respirators, Honeywell 5500 Series and NIOSG P100 filter cartridges

· N95 masks (model number: 3M18710, 3M9210 or 3MVFlex). If you have another available model of N95, please let us know so that we may assess if it is something that can be utilized.

· Nitrile gloves

· Battery-operated infrared medical thermometers

· Disposable impermeable gowns

· General surgical masks

· Hand sanitizer and/or disinfectant

· Sanitizer wipes

· Safety goggles

Officials say the items would be put to immediate use in hospitals and by paramedics, fire, police and correctional services, as well as long-term care homes.

If you have any of the above and can drop them off, please do so at the WFCU Centre 8787 McHugh Street this Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Please pull up to the Community Rink doors off the main parking lot where staff will direct you after a short screening process.

If you require the items to be picked up, please call 311 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday to schedule a pickup time.