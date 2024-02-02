Thousands of dollars handed over in Tecumseh scam

OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.

On Jan. 25, the Tecumseh detachment investigated a fraud at an address on 12th Concession where a person was speaking with someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

The person requested funds to assist their family member who was reported to be in jail — the victim handed over $13,000.

A second victim contacted Tecumseh OPP on Jan. 31 about a report of fraud on Wildberry Crescent.

Investigators there believe the victim engaged in communication with the same person from the Jan. 25 occurrence — this time resulting in a loss of $8,000.

Police believe the person attended the residences to collect the funds and was then captured on security camera.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the individual pictured in the attached photo, to contact Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122.