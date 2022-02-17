'This has just opened the floodgates': businesses look ahead as COVID rules loosen

There was plenty of enthusiasm on Thursday as capacity limits were increased or lifted in several Ontario settings while the province continues to roll back pandemic restrictions in light of improving COVID-19 conditions.

Starting Feb. 17, restaurants, gyms and cinemas that must screen patrons for vaccination against COVID-19 have no limits on capacity.

“This makes such a world of difference for us,” says Lisa Lester, owner of Four Diamond Events in Chatham. “It's music to my ears. I am so thrilled with this.”

Other indoor spaces that are using the proof-of-vaccination system are also no longer subject to capacity limits, while sports arenas and theatres can open to half capacity.

For indoor religious services that require proof of vaccination, capacity limits have been lifted. If proof of vaccination is not required, the facility may have as many people as can fit with physical distancing.

“Over the past couple years it's been tough because people haven't been able to have everyone come to their wedding,” explains Lester. “So it really makes them hesitant to confirm details and really go ahead with their plans.”

Social gatherings and public events can include up to 50 people indoors, and settings deemed higher risk like nightclubs and sex clubs can open to 25 per cent capacity.

Outdoor social gatherings can have up to 100 people and organized events have no limit on the number of people if they are held outdoors.

Lester says events like weddings at her downtown Chatham Armoury venue have booked up fast as Ontario moves towards lifting more restrictions March 1.

“This has just opened the floodgates and people are just ready to get moving and book their wedding. We're getting really booked up. It's wonderful,” she said.

Officials announced on Monday the province's proof-of-vaccination requirements will be lifted on March 1 at all non-essential businesses. Capacity limits will also be lifted at all indoor establishments.

Masking rules remain in place until further notice.

“Things seem to be creeping back getting closer to normal. If people even have a chance to remember what normal is,” says Turbo Espresso Bar Owner Renaldo Agostino. “We're excited to see it happen for sure.”

Agostino tells CTV News it will be nice to focus on customer service rather than enforcing evolving rules.

“Less policing by us means we can focus more on what we intend to do, which is be in the hospitality business and not in the policing business.”

Agostino adds, “Businesses want to be able to provide that to their customers, because that's what people want. People want to be able to have a good time again. I think people have forgotten to have a good time and they kind of need to be retrained on how to do it.”

“We’re going to be continuing to monitor,” said Windsor-Essex County Health Unit acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shankar Nesathurai on Thursday. “The indicators suggest that there's a diminished burden of disease in Windsor-Essex. But as always, we should be cautious when interpreting the data.”

Nesathurai says there are roughly 78,000 people in Windsor-Essex without any vaccine still, noting the two-year pandemic has taught health officials things can be unpredictable.

He encouraged those without their shots to get them, and those waiting for a booster to roll up their sleeve.

“The vaccine starts to wear, three, four or five months after the injection. So as we move forward, we have maybe half the people in the district who have three doses, but we have a group of people who have two doses but have increasing susceptibility as time goes on and we would encourage those people to get to get their booster dose so they could be up to date and have the best possible protection,” Nesathurai concluded.