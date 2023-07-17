‘They circled us several times’ LaSalle resident encounters aggressive pack of coyotes

A Town of LaSalle resident is warning others in the community about aggressive coyotes after encountering a pack near a children’s playground over the weekend.

Chris Matis said he and his two German Shepherds came across three coyotes early Saturday morning while walking along a fence in Senator Paul Lucier Park on River Avenue.

“I look up and I'm like, ‘is that what I think they are?’” Matis said on Monday.

According to Matis, the coyotes were unintimidated by him and his dogs’ presence despite both dogs being nearly twice the size of the coyotes.

Matis said attempts to scare or intimidate the animals off failed, prompting him and his dogs to try and leave.

“But then they came at us,” Matis explained. “They circled us several times. Sure enough, the big one came towards me, right at me and he jumps in there.”

Matis said his dog, Zeke, lunged in defence at the approaching coyote while still on a leash, while Matis reached for a buck knife he regularly carries to fend the coyote off.

“I said, well, if it's gonna be a fight, it's gonna be a fair fight. So I took them both off lead. I said, ‘Okay, game on.’”

Matis said he injured the coyote in the process before it and the remaining pack ran off, jumping over the fence into a natural area.

“It got up and that four foot fence at the park, it was like it wasn’t even there. They just jumped,” Matis recalled.

Matis said he’s thankful no one was injured and that his dogs are okay, but remains cautious, hoping others will heed his warning.

Chris Matis with his dogs Lyla and Zeke in LaSalle, Ont. on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“Because there's a lot of small dogs and small children on the street and they all go to the park,” he said.

“I had to defend my dogs. I don't regret it. I know there's animal lovers out there that will probably hate me for it but at the end of the day, I don't regret it.”

“I did what I had to do to make sure my dogs and I came home.”

Town Coun. Jeff Renaud said coyotes are not new to the region and that most are skittish animals.

“In general, they're scared off pretty easily,” Renaud said. “So if you have something, I've even been told that people carry an umbrella and if you flash open that umbrella, that's usually enough to get them running as well.”

Renaud suggested people use air horns, whistles or bear spray for protection against aggressive coyotes, noting concerned residents are encouraged to only report aggressive behaviour to police.

“Really people in LaSalle, they embrace their natural areas or trails and things like that,” Renaud said.

“But you have to remember you're going into their turf when you're going into these areas. So you have to be the one that's ready to encounter them.”

“This latest case, that is definitely the kind of thing you want to let LaSalle Police know about.”

Police have previously recommended that if you encounter an aggressive animal:

Never approach or touch a wild animal

Do not turn your back or run from a wild animal

Back away from the animal while remaining calm

Stand tall, wave your hands, and make lots of noise

Carry a flashlight at night

Officials say to call 911 if an animal poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety, and ask unless a coyote poses an “imminent threat” to not call 911 and instead the sighting can be reported using the non-emergency line at 519 -969-5210.

Renaud added there’s a link on the town website for more preventive tips.

“If we're going to live with some natural areas in our town which most people, like I said, they really embrace their natural areas. In order to embrace the natural areas, we have to be prepared to coexist with wildlife,” he said.

Matis, who is also a retired LaSalle police sergeant, said he’s since purchased a whistle to bring on walks.

“I know the police can't do anything,” he said. “I know the town can't do anything. They're (coyotes) protected. We're not allowed to hunt in LaSalle, so I just left it alone.”

“I just want people to be aware that they're out here, and they were here first. I've got no problem with nature.”