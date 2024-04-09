'There’s no way I’m running across this four lane highway': LaSalle, Ont. mayor requests Front Road study

Martha Pieterson-Bondy feels something needs to be done at the corner of Front Road and Martin Lane in LaSalle.

“It's time for a traffic solution here,” she said.

Traffic flow and pedestrian safety are top of mind on Front Road at Martin Lane. LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche said drivers are afraid to pull out in that area and pedestrians aren’t comfortable crossing the street.

“There’s no way I’m running across this four lane highway,” said Meloche who has heard traffic is too heavy and too fast during certain parts of the day. “We've heard a lot of complaints from our residents regarding the safety of this intersection.”

Meloche is calling for a traffic control study to be done in the area.

“I find the traffic really heavy and not adhering to the speed limit of 50 [km/h] so it's difficult for cars to make a left out of here. Same with the opposite side of Martin Lane,” explained Pieterson-Bondy who has lived in the area for five years.

She agrees something needs to be done, but said she reached out to the county to no avail.

“They were actually collecting data on it but the traffic didn't warrant anything,” she said.

Meloche explains the need to go through the county.

“Being a county road we have to go through the proper channels which is getting the county to consider that option for us,” she said.

Another resident suggests a pedestrian walkway at the corner.

“We walk the dogs all time down the street and it's just a little dangerous going across the street,” said Lauren Kummer. “People are just flying by. It would be nice to have that sense of safety if there was a pedestrian walk there.”

A resident also suggests moving the speed sign warning drivers of a speed change up the road so they have time to adjust and slow down as they approach the intersection.

Meloche is hoping to bring a motion to county council in the next month and have a study and report done by the end of the year.

“We need to do something at this point whether it's putting a light up, changing the speed. Either way we have to start somewhere and that's what today is," she said.