WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle homeowners should be receiving their final property tax bills for this year within the next couple of weeks.

Final bills were mailed at the beginning of June, those who do not receive the bill by mid-June or have any questions are asked to contact the town’s financial department, payments are due on June 26 and Aug. 28.

Due to COVID-19 the Town of LaSalle has waived penalty and interest charges on property tax. Water bill payments have also been extended until July 31. The town says this will be re-evaluated on a month by month basis and will provide updates to residents.

There are online services available on the Town of LaSalle website where residents can view their property tax transactions using the pin number located on the tax bill to create an account.

Various payment options are accepted including 10-month and 12-month payment plans and due date and budget plans.

Payment will be accepted by mail, the drop-box at town hall, post-dated cheques, telephone or online bank, in person at the LaSalle Civic Centre or through a mortgage company.