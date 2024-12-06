Homeless encampment returns to the chagrin of residents

Ashley Harrington's problem was solved for a short time, but then a homeless encampment returned behind her property.

"They got rid of them for a little bit," said the Crawford Avenue resident.

"As soon as they think time's cooled down they're just, right on back." said the mother of five who was more than happy to hear the premier is set to table new legislation aimed at giving municipalities the power to move encampments, which included the extraordinary step to invoke the notwithstanding clause if necessary.

"Giving them the power will actually give them the right to do something about it and that's all I want," Harrington told CTV News. "Once I start seeing it all go to work, it'll be perfect. That's all I wanted was just a safe place to live. That's it."

Three weeks ago, councillor Renaldo Agostino confronted an encampment in front of the Downtown Mission. After being banned for breaking the rules, the person set up camp and only moved after negotiating a return to the Mission, which didn't sit well with the councillor.

"We had to cave in and it really highlighted the situation that I feel we are in, where we are out there trying to resolve issues without having the ultimate power of being able to do something about it," Agostino said.

According to a city official, outreach workers are sent to encampments like this to ensure the health, safety and well-being of everyone there. The city tries to get people connected to shelters but some know how to play the system. One example, if substance abuse is declared and a shelter can't accomodate that, the municipality can't remove the encampment.

"We don't want people out there stranded, even if they're living in a tent or sleeping in a sleeping bag. we don't want that," said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, executive director of the Downtown Mission. "We want them inside where they can be safe and cared for."

She says space at local shelters is tight but finding room is imperative.

"We will find space somewhere, even if it is a chair. inside. If you can't have a bed, we will always find space for someone," Ponniah-Goulin said.

Agostino feels the ultimate solution is housing with supports but in the meantime he says there should be a limit to where an encampment can exist.

"We have to get to this in a way of get people to the shelters, get them the help they need, get the housing built, get the supports there and I feel that that's what we're going to see starting to come from the province," Agostino said. "I give the mayors that signed the letter full credit because they put feet to the fire to get change and change is coming, I hope."