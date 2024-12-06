Express open basketball season

The Windsor Express open their second season in the basketball super league.

Windsor plays host to the Sudbury Five, who have already played two games.

The Express failed to make the playoffs last season, but have big dreams this year.

Despite being the last team to get their season going, the Express feel good heading into Friday’s game.

“The disadvantage is that we haven't really been in a game scenario together but we try to symbolize that we had a couple preseason scrimmages, inter-squad, get that feel for it so we can have that chemistry but other than that, I mean, I think it should be pretty fun,” says centre Will Brown.